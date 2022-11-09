With less than 50 days to go until the big day, M&S has unveiled its Christmas clothing and home campaign for 2022, with a special feature from Corby’s very own Mintridge Foundation.

M&S has partnered with Neighbourly to give £1 million to 1,000 local community groups through the giving platform, as 69 per cent of local community groups report a rise in pressure on services but a drop in funding.

The TV ad set to Harry Styles’ ‘Treat People with Kindness’ features the Mintridge Foundation, based in Corby, one of the community groups to benefit directly from the M&S donation to Neighbourly.

One of the groups to appear in the advert and directly benefit from the £1 million donation is Corby’s own Mintridge Foundation

A celebration of togetherness and community, the 2022 campaign joyfully brings-to-life how a gift given from M&S this Christmas will keep on giving, with the retailer donating £1 million to 1,000 community groups and good causes through Neighbourly, a unique giving platform M&S has worked with since 2015.

Neighbourly and M&S worked together to identify the 1000 community groups who will receive funding, as well as shortlisting nine to feature in the TV campaign.

The Mintridge Foundation was founded in 2015 with the objective of providing positive sporting role models to help children improve their physical and mental health and well-being. They assist young people of all ages, abilities and physical capabilities to develop confidence and resilience, and create awareness of the importance of mental and physical well-being through sport.

The 2022 campaign joyfully brings-to-life how a gift given from M&S this Christmas will keep on giving

Alex Wallace, Mintridge Foundation founder, said: “To receive support from an organisation like M&S is simply magical for our small but mighty charity. We are thrilled to be a part of the Christmas advert and hope there will be an increased awareness of our work.

“What’s more, the donation from M&S will help to increase our work in new areas across the UK, and for that, we will always be incredibly grateful.

“We can’t wait to help more young people to find the confidence to move and shine through the power of positive sporting role models.”

Anna Braithwaite, M&S clothing and home marketing director, said: “Christmas is a time that brings families and communities together and we know customers are determined to protect those celebrations. Through our campaign and product ranges we want to help make that possible; providing much needed funds to the incredible groups that light up our local communities and by doubling down to deliver the exceptional trusted value our customers want, as they seek out more considered, stylish and thoughtful gifts.

“There really is no better feeling than giving and we hope this feel-good campaign puts a smile on our customers’ faces this festive season.”