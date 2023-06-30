News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion

Corby CEX iPhone theft CCTV clue after mobile stolen from assistant's hand

The theft took place on Saturday, June 24
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 30th Jun 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read

A man seen in a CCTV image released by Northants Police is being sought after the theft of a mobile phone from a Corby town centre shop.

Officers believe the man may have information about the incident when a shop assistant had their iPhone stolen from their hand when behind the counter in CEX, Corporation Street

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Between 11.30am and midday on Saturday, June 24, a man reached over the counter at CEX and stole a black iPhone 14 Promax mobile phone from the hand of a sales assistant.

CCTV image from Corby CEX of a man Northants Police would like to identifyCCTV image from Corby CEX of a man Northants Police would like to identify
CCTV image from Corby CEX of a man Northants Police would like to identify
Most Popular

“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 23000387753.