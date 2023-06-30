Corby CEX iPhone theft CCTV clue after mobile stolen from assistant's hand

A man seen in a CCTV image released by Northants Police is being sought after the theft of a mobile phone from a Corby town centre shop.

Officers believe the man may have information about the incident when a shop assistant had their iPhone stolen from their hand when behind the counter in CEX, Corporation Street

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Between 11.30am and midday on Saturday, June 24, a man reached over the counter at CEX and stole a black iPhone 14 Promax mobile phone from the hand of a sales assistant.

CCTV image from Corby CEX of a man Northants Police would like to identify

“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”