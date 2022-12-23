Simon Rielly visited Shire Lodge Cemetery to find the toilets closed

A public toilet at Shire Lodge Cemetery in Corby that has been closed for three years should be reopened immediately, according to local councillors.

The toilet shut at the beginning of the Covid 19 pandemic, but while other public conveniences across North Northamptonshire have reopened their doors the cemetery loo has remained locked.

Local North Northamptonshire Council opposition members contacted this newspaper with their concerns after hearing how long the toilets had been locked for.

And now the council has promised that they’ll reopen in the new year, after a refurbishment.

Cllr Simon Rielly (Lab, Oakley) said that he was furious the toilets had been shut up for so long. He recently visited the cemetery to tend to the graves of loved ones with his children.

He said: “One of my youngsters told me that he needed to go to the toilet, but they were locked with a sign displaying out of order.

“I’m totally shocked to find out just how long they have been closed to the public for. Thankfully I had my car so could drive to a nearby hotel, but many walk or get taxis to the cemetery.

“Part of the cemetery extension plan was for newly refurbished toilet facilities.

"I have emailed officers and they keep putting decisions off - now put off to the New Year.

"I met with officers last week and was assured I would get a call the day after. Several days later I’m still waiting.”

“It needs to be done now.”

Cllr Alison Dalziel (Lab, Corby West) said: “This is part of my ward and I have had several constituents rightly onto me.

"Some are alleging visitors are having to take extreme measures and are using the area behind the toilets in desperation.

"This is horrendous.”

A spokesman from NNC said: "The toilets were closed prior to covid and haven’t been re-opened subsequently."It is our intention to refurbish the toilets using funding from the Shire Lodge Cemetery extension works and quotations are being sought for the necessary works including daily cleaning of the toilets prior to completion of the capital works at the cemetery.