Corby CCTV appeal after man assaulted in Willow Place

By William Carter
Published 19th Feb 2025, 11:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after a man in his 40s was assaulted in Willow Place, Corby.

Police believe the man in the photo can help with their investigation.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The incident happened on Saturday, January 25, between 3pm and 3.15pm, when a man in his 40s was assaulted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police.”

Those with information as to his whereabouts are asked to quote incident number 2500048627 to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

Related topics:CCTVPoliceCorbyNorthamptonshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice