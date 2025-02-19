Corby CCTV appeal after man assaulted in Willow Place
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after a man in his 40s was assaulted in Willow Place, Corby.
Police believe the man in the photo can help with their investigation.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The incident happened on Saturday, January 25, between 3pm and 3.15pm, when a man in his 40s was assaulted.
“The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police.”
Those with information as to his whereabouts are asked to quote incident number 2500048627 to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.