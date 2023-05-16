Mitchell Lee Morrissey, 22, has clocked up an alarming string of convictions

A Corby man who failed to pay more than £4,000 in court fines has been given a new jail term.

Mitchell Lee Morrissey, 22, has clocked up the massive court bill for 12 offences committed during the past five years since he was just 16-years-old. The only court fine Morrissey has ever fully paid has been a £150 sanction imposed for theft in April 2018.

Since then, Morrissey, of Sarrington Road, Corby, has failed to pay fines, fees and court costs totalling:

£170 for stealing a car in April 2018

£811 for driving with no insurance in January 2020

£220 for driving with no licence in January 2020

£811 for driving with no MOT in January 2020

£220 for driving with no licence in February 2020

£811 for driving with no MOT in February 2020

£220 for failing to stop for a police officer in February 2020

£172 for drug driving in November 2020

£500 for class-B drug possession in May 2021

£239 for class-A drug possession in January 2022

£40 for driving with no licence in January 2022

£120 for driving with no insurance in January 2022

Although he has paid a small amount toward some of these fines, the court was told there was £4,057 outstanding.

Aside from these offences, Morrissey also has another string of convictions under his belt including for theft of a phone, drug and knife possession, and failing to attend probation appointments.

