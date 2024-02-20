Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team at Anchor’s Priors Hallcare home on Regents Placewere celebrating this week after receiving the accolade.

The CQC’s robust inspection process gives care homes a rating of Outstanding, Good, Requiring Improvement or Inadequate based on five categories. Anchor’s Priors Hall, which cares for up to 66residents, received high marks in all five categories: safety, effectiveness, care, responsivity and leadership.

The CQC inspectors were impressed by the friendly and supportive atmosphere of Priors Hall. Inspectors noted that residents were empowered to make day to day choices and were involved as partners in their care and treated with dignity and respect.

Inspectors also praised how Priors Hallresidents and their loved ones were happy with their care. Inspectors were told by a resident, “I have total freedom to choose what I do and where I go.”

Lisa Galloway, Regional Support Manager at Anchor’s Priors Hallcare homewas thrilled that the CQC had recognised the high standards and hard work of the Priors Hall team.

She said: “I’m really happy that the CQC has given us a Good rating. My team work incredibly hard to make sure Anchor’s Priors Hall care home is a great place for older people to live. Getting this kind of praise from the CQC is just the sort of recognition they deserve!

“We’re proud of the care we provide, the meals we make with fresh seasonal ingredients and the wide variety of meaningful activities our residents enjoy. We welcome such rigorous inspections and clear ratings so older people, and their families, can judge for themselves which homes are right for them and get the standard of care they deserve.”