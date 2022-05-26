Corby care home celebrates 25th anniversary

Maureen Sombach with her family as well as Cllr Colquhoun and town cryer Cllr Dady

Corby’s Glenmoor House Care Home celebrated their 25th anniversary yesterday (May 25) with a big party.

During the event, residents were treated to a spread and glasses of fizz as well as some live entertainment.

The event was opened by town crier, Cllr Anthony Dady, who presented head housekeeper Maureen Sombach with a long service award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glenmoor House Care Home residents enjoying some live entertainment

Maureen, 60, has worked at the care home for nearly 25 years, starting in October 1997 within six months of its opening.

She said: “I love working here, it's brilliant. Everyday there’s something different.

“I’ve met beautiful people while working here and I’d definitely recommend it to anyone.”

All of Maureen’s children have at one point worked in the care home and three continue to do so.

Cllr William Colquhoun saying a few words at the Glenmoor House Care Home 25th anniversary celebrations

When asked if she had a favourite memory, she said there’s too many to choose from.

Cllr Dady said: ”It’s wonderful for them to be able to celebrate 25 years and it’s wonderful to be a part of it. I’d like to congratulate them on their 25 years, they’re an important part of the community.

“I’d also like to congratulate Maureen, it’s great to see her and her family here.”

Cllr William Colquhoun was also present to support the event and say a few words.

A resident at Glenmoor House Care Home joining in with the celebrations

He said: “It’s a wonderful day. I’ve seen first hand how happy and well the residents are here. I’d like to wish Glenmoor House Care Home many more years.”

A spokesman for Glenmoor House Care Home said they would like to thank the ‘lovely ladies’, Natasha and Amy of Sweet Temptations Corby, for the decorations.