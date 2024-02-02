Corby car park becomes one of first in country to be recognised for its great accessibility

The Market Walk East Car Park in Anne Street, Corby, has won another award. Image: Northants Telegraph

Corby town centre has been awarded the Park Access Award of Excellence for its Market Walk East Car Park.

The award comes hot on the heels of the Park Mark Safer Parking Award the site received in the summer of 2023.

Park Access is a brand new accreditation that aims to become recognised throughout the UK for accessible and inclusive parking and electric vehicle charging facilities.

Park Access will enable everyone, regardless of their accessibility needs, to identify car parks and facilities, such as EV charge points, that they can use with ease via the new website.

The scheme is operated by the British Parking Association and Disabled Motoring UK and incorporates two existing schemes - The Disabled Parking Accreditation and People’s Parking – which are ending.

Whilst both measured similar criteria as part of their assessment of a parking facility’s accessibility, Park Access takes these standards and raises them still further.

The Market Walk East surface car park in Anne Street was constructed five years ago following the demolition of the former multi-storey car park. It has 472 spaces, with 16 parent & child spaces and 26 accessible bays. Entry and exit are barrier controlled and payment is via a pay-on-foot system. The site is covered by an extensive CCTV system.