A taxi driver has managed to avoid being robbed after a man approached him and demanded money in an early-morning attack.

The attempted robbery in Harrogate Court, Corby took place between 4.30am and 4.40am on Thursday, August 15.

After demanding money, the man punched the driver’s side window and attempted to open the cab door.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Fortunately, the taxi driver had his door locked and was able to drive off. While the offender ran off in the direction of Gainsborough Road.

“He is described as white, aged 20-25 years old, about 5ft 10in and of a slim build with fair hair. He was wearing light coloured clothing.”

Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 24000487781 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.