Beanfield Primary School was delighted to receive a number of generous donations, helping to provide support for the school’s families over the winter period.

Every year, the school helps to provide support for its families, particularly over the festive season and at a time when they may need it most.

This year, they have been especially overwhelmed with the offers of donations, having received an influx of support compared to previous years.

Breakfast with Santa

Sarah Fleming, safeguarding and behaviour manager at the school and organiser of this initiative, encourages families to reach out for support as and when they need it.

During this academic year, Sarah has found that the requests for support have been higher than ever as the cost of living continues to rise.

Donations provided by the local community over the Winter period included:

£3000 in Asda vouchers from RS Components £1,500 in Asda vouchers from a private donor A private donor provided a whole family with Christmas presents A staff member’s family provided enough food for 26 Christmas food parcels Barclays Specialist Care Ltd provided presents and a Christmas dinner for a family Community Trade Union providing ‘Breakfast with Santa’ for 200 people Tata Steel providing a present from Santa and a voucher for all who attended the breakfast 15 staff volunteering their time to host the breakfast Beanfield Primary School staff buying 108 presents for its pupils

Sarah said: “It is heartwarming to see so many individuals, companies and charities offer their support.

"The breakfast with Santa was the first time we have ever carried out such an event, all of which would not have been possible without Tata Steel reaching out and asking what they could do to help our families.

“Looking after the welfare of our children and families is at the heart of everything we do at Beanfield, and we are immensely proud and grateful to our community for working with us to provide our families with presents, food items and Christmas treats during the festive period.

“The well-being team work tirelessly to support our families, not just at Christmas but all year round.

