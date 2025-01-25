Corby business inviting companies to tackle litter problem at community tidy up event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Businesses on one of Corby’s industrial estates have been invited to help tackle the litter problem with a community tidy up.

7formation Ltd based in Princewood Road want to make a difference in the neighbourhood around their factory.

Members of staff will don hi-vis vests and gloves and arm themselves with litter pickers for a two-hour clean up of grot spots.

Managing director of 7formation Ltd, Jak Garner, said: “We are very excited to organise this community effort by collaborating with our neighbours and local businesses in cleaning up our street.

Some of the 7formation litter picking team ready for action in Princewood Road, Corby /7formation

"Lots of the local residents work on Princewood Road and Earlstrees Industrial Estate, cleaning up the area will make a big difference every day when we all come to work and see a clean street knowing we played our part.”

The community clean-up day is due to take place on Thursday, February 6, between 10am and noon.

Volunteers should assemble at 7formation’s reception, at 23, Princewood Road, Corby (NN17 4AP).

Hi-vis vests, gloves, bin bags and litter pickers will be provided.

Some of the 7formation litter picking team ready for action/7formation

A spokesman for 7formation added: “Let’s come together to make the community areas a cleaner and greener place. Help us pick up litter or simply show your support – every hand makes a difference.”

To take part email [email protected].