The donations received by Wyke Financial

A Corby mortgage and insurance firm says they’re humbled by the support of the community in their food bank collection efforts.

Wyke Financial, based at Priors Hall, organised a food bank collection back in November.

And they’ve received so many donations that they’re taking up a lot of space at their Enterprise Centre base.

Managing director Daniel Wyke said: “We’ve got a quarter of the office filled with bags from donations brought in by local residents and local businesses as well.

“People have kindly brought in lots of bags so we’ve got quite a bit so far and we plan to run it until the end of December.

“It’s something we will do every year going forward but we did it last before Covid and then Covid threw a bit of a spanner in the works.

“It’s just something nice to do, we’re a local business so it’s nice to do something to try and give back a bit to the local community.”

They are still collecting donations at their office in London Road, all of which will go to Corby Foodbank later this month (December).

Between April 1 and September 30 food banks in the Trussell Trust’s UK-wide network distributed 1.3 million food parcels to people facing hardship – an increase of 52 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. Half a million of these parcels were distributed to children.