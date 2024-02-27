News you can trust since 1897
Corby burglary CCTV clue issued by police

The incident took place on February 10
By Alison Bagley
Published 27th Feb 2024, 11:39 GMT
A man seen in a CCTV image may be able to help Northants Police officers who are investigating a commercial burglary in Corby.

The appeal comes after two men were seen inside a factory in Headway between 6.45pm and 7.45pm on Saturday, February 10.

Police said that nothing appears to have been stolen but two fire doors were damaged.

CCTV image from Headway in Corby/ Northants PoliceCCTV image from Headway in Corby/ Northants Police
CCTV image from Headway in Corby/ Northants Police

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Do you recognise this man? Officers investigating a burglary at commercial premises in Corby are appealing for help to identify him.

“Between 6.45pm and 7.45pm on Saturday, February 10, two men were seen inside a factory building. Nothing is believed to have been stolen, however two fire doors were damaged.

“If this is you in the image, or you have information which could help identify the man, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

