A man seen in a CCTV image may be able to help Northants Police officers who are investigating a commercial burglary in Corby.

The appeal comes after two men were seen inside a factory in Headway between 6.45pm and 7.45pm on Saturday, February 10.

Police said that nothing appears to have been stolen but two fire doors were damaged.

CCTV image from Headway in Corby/ Northants Police

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Do you recognise this man? Officers investigating a burglary at commercial premises in Corby are appealing for help to identify him.

