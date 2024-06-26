Corby bungalows gutted by fire as emergency services remain at scene of blaze

Six fire crews including the aerial ladder were called to the scene at about 4pm today (Wednesday) – residents were evacuated.
A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently at a fire at Harrogate Court, Corby.
"Six appliances are currently on scene trying to extinguish a fire that originally had involved a garden fence but has now spread to a terraced row of bungalows – with three properties currently affected.”
The terraced bungalows are believed to be council-owned.
1. House fire Harrogate Court Corby : House fire Harrogate Court Corby
Emergency services on site at the house fire in Harrogate Court, Corby/Peter GreenwayPhoto: Peter Greenway
