Corby bungalows gutted by fire as emergency services remain at scene of blaze

Six fire crews including the aerial ladder were called to the scene at about 4pm today (Wednesday) – residents were evacuated.

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently at a fire at Harrogate Court, Corby.

"Six appliances are currently on scene trying to extinguish a fire that originally had involved a garden fence but has now spread to a terraced row of bungalows – with three properties currently affected.”

The terraced bungalows are believed to be council-owned.

