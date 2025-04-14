Corby boy shot in 'targeted' woodland attack 'expected to make a recovery'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Corby teenager shot in a targeted attack is expected to make a recovery.

Detectives investigating the serious assault of the 17-year-old boy in Corby have re-appealed for anyone with video footage that could help the investigation to come forward.

The incident happened in Hazel Wood, near Westcott Way, at about 4.15pm on Friday, April 11, when the boy sustained a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital but is thankfully expected to make a recovery.

On Saturday evening Northants Police released a statement to reassure members of the community saying the risk to the public was ‘low’ as it had been a ‘targeted incident’.

Police guard woodland in Corby after a teenager was shot/National World

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Basham said: “We do believe that there is no wider risk to members of the public as a result of this incident, however we are aware of how concerned the local community in Corby are and I want to reassure people that we are working hard to make an arrest.

“The area where this attack happened would have been quite busy at the time and so I am asking witnesses or anyone who videoed what happened to contact us. You can do this anonymously via Crimestoppers if you don’t want us to know who you are.

“We would also ask anyone who was driving past the area between 4pm to 4.30pm to check their dash-cams to see if they caught what happened before, during or after the incident.

“If you’re not sure whether your information is worth passing on or not, please contact us anyway. Community intelligence is vital and we would always rather receive well-meaning calls than to not receive them at all.”

Detectives continue to follow ‘numerous lines’ of enquiry to bring the offender to justice.

On Saturday evening DCI Mark Hopkinson said: “Whilst we are satisfied that the risk to members of the public is low from this targeted incident, we understand how the local community will be feeling and therefore extra police patrols will continue to take place in and around the area for the next few days to reassure people.

“Anyone with any concerns is welcome to approach one of these officers who will be happy to help.”

Information on the case can be given by calling Northamptonshire Police on 101, ringing Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or online at www.northants.police.uk/ro.

Quote incident number 25000210446.