Corby boy, 16, charged with offences including common assault burglary ABH assault and possession of a Class B drug

A 16-year-old boy from Corby has been charged with seven offences as police work to tackle anti-social behaviour in the town.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, is charged with common assault on October 23, two counts of burglary of shops on November 5 and January 7, two counts of failing to comply with a Section 35 dispersal order on October 31 and December 25, assault occasioning actual bodily harm on December 23, and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis) on December 13.

His bail conditions include not entering Corby town centre, not to attend Markham Walk, and a curfew between 7.30pm and 7am each night.

Sergeant Keely Cox of Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We take every report of anti-social behaviour very seriously and are continuing to work hard with our partners to tackle the issues we know are affecting Corby town centre.

“We’re seeing great community support for this work and I’d urge people to keep on reporting incidents to us, so we can best tackle them to keep Corby as the safe and welcoming town we all know and love.”

The 16-year-old will appear before magistrates on March 10.

In the same crackdown on town centre crime, a 13-year-old boy has been referred to the Youth Offending Service over an incident of criminal damage at the Savoy cinema on December 18, and a shop theft in Corporation Street on January 7.

Another 13-year-old boy was dealt with in the same way for an offence of assault by beating which happened on December 23, in George Street.