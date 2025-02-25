Corby boy, 13, charged with burglary, assault, criminal damage, arson and abusive behaviour

A 13-year-old boy from Corby has been charged with a number of offences including burglary, assault, criminal damage, arson and abusive behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, has been charged with seven offences and is due to appear before magistrates on March 4.

He is charged with:

- Burglary other than dwelling in relation to an incident at Kingswood Community Centre on February 11

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corby town centre/National World

- Criminal damage in relation to an incident at a school in Southbrook on February 8

- Assault by beating in relation to an incident in Queen’s Square on December 10

- Criminal damage in relation to an incident at a business in George Street on December 4

- Arson in relation to an incident in Willow Place on October 10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence in relation to an incident in New Post Office Square on September 14

- Criminal damage in relation to an incident in Queen’s Square on September 12

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers from the Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team continue to work with partners and businesses to reduce and prevent anti-social behaviour in the town, with investigations ongoing into reported incidents.

“Anyone affected by anti-social behaviour or with information that could assist officers is asked to report it via 101, or online at www.northants.police.uk/RO. In an emergency, always call 999.

“Find information and support at www.northants.police.uk/ASB.”