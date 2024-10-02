Corby bonfire and fireworks display back with a bang for 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The skies above Corby will be lit up with fireworks once again as the annual bonfire and fireworks night returns on Tuesday, November 5.

The free event will take place around the Boating Lake, with the bonfire being lit at 7pm followed by a firework display from 7.30pm.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has been tasked with organising the event since its formation in 2021.

The torchlight procession led by NNC leader Jason Smithers, NNC chairman Cllr Lora Lawman and NNC chief executive Adele Wylie will leave from outside Corby International Pool at 6.30pm.

Cllr Helen Howell, NNC’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “I know how loved this event is to the residents of Corby and wider North Northants area and every year thousands of people descend on the area around the Boating Lake to join the festivities.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved behind the scenes, including our fantastic sponsors and the teams who help make the event happen every year.”

Council leader Cllr Smithers said: “Events like this always bring the community together and it's always great to see children and their families witnessing the spectacular fireworks display and the torchlight procession beforehand.”

Road closures will be in place from 6pm with no access from the BP Fourways Garage, Cottingham Road along Westcott Way.

Residents are asked to follow directions from marshalls to help keep everyone safe while watching the fireworks and torchlight procession.

The event has been sponsored by Wilson Browne Solicitors, alongside Premier Roofing Systems Ltd, PILZ - the Spirit of Safety, Corby Fire Designs and Ace Furniture.