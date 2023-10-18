Corby bonfire and fireworks display back with a bang for 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Corby’s annual bonfire and fireworks display is back with a bang for 2023.

The skies above Corby will be lit up with fireworks once again as the annual bonfire and fireworks display returns to the town’s boating lake on Friday, November 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free event, organised by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), will see the bonfire being lit at 7pm followed by the firework display from 7.30pm.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corby's annual bonfire and fireworks display is taking place on Friday, November 3

There will be food stalls on site, alongside the torchlight procession which will leave from outside Corby International Pool at 6.45pm.

Cllr Helen Howell, NNC’s executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism and deputy leader, said: “This is our third year hosting this event for residents of North Northants and each year, thousands of people turn up to enjoy the festivities and I hope this year will be no different.

"The evening is perfect for the whole family and is a much-loved attraction for all of North Northants and Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to everyone who has helped us to make this free event happen again this year and I look forward to joining everyone on Friday 3 November.”

Council leader Cllr Jason Smithers added: “I am sure, like with previous years, there will be a brilliant atmosphere as the community comes together.

"It is always great to see everyone line Westcott Way to watch the torchlight procession before the spectacular firework display.”

Road closures will be in place from 6pm with no access from the BP Fourways Garage, Cottingham Road along Westcott Way.