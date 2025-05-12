Corby beacon lighting remembers sacrifices made by servicemen at VE day commemoration

Civic dignitaries, veterans, cadets and the public gathered at Coronation Park to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The event on Thursday (May 8) was organised by Corby Town Council in association with the Corby branch of the Royal British Legion and the Royal Air Force Air Cadets.

The centrepiece of the evening was the lighting of the park’s beacon – remembering the sacrifice and toil of so many that led to the end of hostilities in Europe.

The beacon was lit by the Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, Mandy Young MBE DL, assisted by local veteran Keith Hudson.

80th anniversary of VE day. Image: Corby Town Council

A special address to the crowd was given by the High Sheriff of Northamptonshire, Jeremy Sharman, which included a passage from a radio address made by then-PM Winston Churchill on May 8th, 1945.

A tribute to the war generation was made by the Mayor of Corby, Cllr William Colquhoun and a prayer was led by the Rev Paul Frost of St John’s Church, Corby.

Deputy Mayor of Corby, Cllr Callum Reilly, addressed those present and played the trumpet to lead the crowd in a rendition of ‘I Vow To Thee My Country’.

The night was also supported by local Air Cadets, who appeared in formation and provided refreshments for the crowd.

Image: Corby Town Council / Ian Bateman

Mayor of Corby, Cllr William Colquhoun, said: “The 80th anniversary of VE Day gives us all an opportunity to remember all those who gave their lives in the war and those who played an important role on the home front, enabling us to enjoy peace and freedom in the years since.”

“My thanks to everyone who organised, supported and attended this fitting event.”

The High Sheriff of Northamptonshire, Jeremy Sharman, said: “It was a real pleasure and privilege to be able to take part in remembrance of an extraordinary day in the history of our country, when Britain began to put the shadows of war behind it. Thank you to those who supported this event, and always our thanks in remembrance to the generation who secured our freedom from the threat of tyranny.”