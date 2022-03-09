Corby-based logistics giant Europa ready to break £400m turnover target

Jamie Hedgecox and Adrian Redmile

Corby-based logistics operator Europa Worldwide Group has revealed their latest recruits who have been tasked to help their company break through the £400m turnover target.

To boost the 300-strong workforce at Unit 2 of the Midlands Logistics Park in Plantation Lane, a new regional manager and an acting branch manager have been put in post.

Jamie Hedgecox has been appointed as the new regional manager for Central, including Corby. He will work closely with Samantha Stockley who has been appointed as acting branch manager for Corby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samantha Stockley

Both will be based at Midlands Logistics Park and will form part of the 300-strong team of staff who work there.

Adrian Redmile, branch network and sales director. was appointed last year to kickstart Europa Road’s largest ever team and network restructuring and investment programme.

He said: "Our commercial forecasts identified the need to build on our market strengths so we can ensure our finger is on the pulse and that we are responsive to customer needs.

“That’s why Europa Road’s organisational restructure and investment is so significant. The objective is to take a radical, decentralised approach, delivering local support to meet local supply chain requirements; something that is particularly important following the economic shocks of Covid and Brexit.

“Customers want a single point of contact and a personal service which is flexible, responsive and agile. Our road account manager and branch model centres on this tailored approach. We want to secure trust in our services and expand our loyal customer base with a growing number of business transactions.

“Building a high performing team is vital at what is undoubtedly a dynamic and exciting time for the business. I am delighted with these recent appointments and look forward to collaborating with Jamie and Samantha and wider team to deliver on our ambitions.”

Europa Road’s branch in Corby will enable the company to further expand its European road freight division.

Adrian Redmile's vision is to increase the road account manager sales team at the European road freight division by Spring 2022 to 80.

Europa’s latest financial figures shows continued growth across the group. A record turnover of £210m for 2020, with target projections of £260m for 2021 and £300m this year, was reported in November. £10m profit is also expected for 2021, £6.4m up on 2020 levels.