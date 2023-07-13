A Northamptonshire care agency has been handed a rare outstanding rating by a watchdog.

Barclay Specialist Care Ltd, which is based in Corby, was inspected in May and told its leadership, responsiveness and how it cared for clients were outstanding when a report was published earlier this month.

It was given good ratings for its safety and effectiveness.

Care Quality Commission

Of the 734 most recent CQC inspections, only six were rated outstanding – including the Northants care agency.

Of the others, 407 were rated good, 253 were found to require improvement and 68 were inadequate.

Its rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) improved from good when it was last rated in November 2018.

The report said people cared for by the agency felt ‘very safe’.

One told inspectors: “I’m happy to put my life in their hands.”

Staff were well trained in recognising abuse and could show how to keep people safe.

Relatives said staff had never missed a call and there was a rapid support team trained for care packages so if a staff member was off sick, a member of that team could step in and provide care.

The care agency and a community healthcare service offers personalised packages of care to adults and children with a continuing healthcare or personal health budget.

When the CQC visited in May, 16 people were receiving support.

It provided care and support for four people with a learning disability or autism.

One staff member said an induction provided by the company was ‘the best’ they had ever had.

“People and relatives without exception told us they received exceptional, compassionate care and staff were kind and went over and above their roles,” the CQC report said.

A client said: “The care I get is exceptional and it would be difficult to fault it.”

While a relative said: “We could not have come this far as a family without Barclay Care. They have been our lifeline and [family member] has made so much progress. I never thought this would happen.”

Staff were passionate about their jobs, the CQC said.

One member of staff said they worked with some clients for several years and they were now ‘like friends or my extended family’.

The report said team meetings and regular supervisions “served to remind staff of the need for privacy and respect, and an acknowledgement of people’s diversity.

“There was mutual respect between staff and families and staff told us they worked hard to maintain people’s dignity. This was further supported by the conversations we had with relatives of people using the service.”