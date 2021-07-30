Corby-based BMX Olympians ready for action - but set your alarms for the middle of the night

Charlotte Worthington

An Olympic BMXer with hopes of a medal will fly the flag for Team GB - and her adopted home town of Corby - as she competes in the BMX Freestyle event on Saturday.

Charlotte Worthington came to live and train in the town to follow her sporting dreams, training at Adrenaline Alley alongside fellow Olympic hopeful Declan Brooks.

The 21-year-old, originally from Manchester, spent lockdown training hard in the town's top-class skatepark with riders Declan and James Jones - who is a reserve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Go Team GB's Charlotte Worthington, James Jones, Jamie Bestwick, and Declan Brooks Pic - British Cycling

Adrenaline Alley founder Mandy Young hasn't decided whether she will be staying up or not to watch the riders who she has helped reach the top of their sport.

She said; "I am very excited for Charlotte and Declan. I'm supposed to be going to London so I might not be able to stay up but I might set my alarm.

"They have put all the passion in to achieve their goal - training during lockdown. Without Adrenaline Alley they wouldn't be where they are now."

Earlier today (Friday) Team GB's Bethany Shriever won gold in the women's BMX racing final, moments after team-mate Kye Whyte claimed the nation's first Olympic medal in the event with silver in the men's.

Adrenaline Alley was founded by Mandy who received an MBE from the Queen in 2018. She had been looking for somewhere safe for her son John Chard-Young to hang out after he suffered a bout of bullying. After opening a skatepark at Rockingham Speedway she moved to larger premises at Priors Haw Road and now the Alley is Europe's biggest indoor skatepark and attracts 60,000 visits per year.

It is now home to the BMX riders of British Cycling Team GB and interest in the sports on offer at the venue have been boosted by the rise in profile from the Games.

Mandy said: "We've seen a definite rise in the number of female skateboarders. They've been inspired by the Olympics.

"We're hoping for a medal for Charlotte - anything can happen on the day."