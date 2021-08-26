Corby band conductor recovers from horror car crash injuries to take up baton once more

A Corby band conductor will take up her baton once more after recovering from a horror smash that shattered several bones and left her unable to walk for 14 weeks.

Cathy Fountain, who took charge of the Corby Silver Band in 2014, is preparing to return to live performances, more than six months after she was raced to hospital on February 2.

With a fractured hip, tibia/fibula and shoulder, a smashed knee that required rebuilding and a punctured lung, Cathy, 61, spent a gruelling three-and-a-half months in hospital and at home recovering from her injuries.

Nursed back to health by her sister Heather Robinson, mum-of-two Cathy is now mobile but unable to stand for long periods.

But she is all set to take to the stage again to lead her beloved band and entertain the crowds.

Cathy, who was travelling from Kettering to Corby when she was involved in the crash, said: "I was hit by a lorry and ended up on the on the other side of the road. I broke most of the bones in my right hand side but not my arm. I can't remember any of it.

"Apparently, I was talking to the police as I was being cut out of the car but I couldn't remember. I blocked it out for a couple of days."

Surgeons at University Hospital Coventry rebuilt Cathy's smashed knee from bone taken from her pelvis.

After months of rehabilitation supported by sister Heather and professional musician sons James, 27, and Thomas, 24, Cathy is ready to return to lead the band.

Corby Silver Band was formed in 1902 for the town’s Corby Pole Fair, making it one of the oldest bands in the county.

Under her musical direction the band has flourished, but for Cathy, the lay-off for Covid has been even longer than planned.

During the pandemic players have moved away and now Cathy wants to return to winning ways and fill the vacancies for brass players, especially trombone, Bb cornet and bass players.

Cathy said: “We’re just so desperate for players and we are always happy to welcome new players whatever instrument they play. Don't be embarrassed, we'll welcome anyone even if they haven't played for a while."

The band, which has their headquarters at the Corby Silver Band Club in Denford Road, can lend instruments to players and doesn’t charge membership fees to be part of the band.

With Cathy away Nathan Waterman picked up the baton in her absence, helping fill in for one summer concert in Northampton that she hoped to attend but sadly she had to miss due to Covid in her household.

Cathy still has to walk with a stick and will return to conduct - from a chair - at the bandstand in Kettering's Rockingham Pleasure Park from 3pm to 5pm on Sunday, September 12.

She said: ‘’It's fantastic to be back. Eighteen months is a long time. We are still following Brass Bands England's Covid advice to keep us safe.

"When the band started to rehearse again after Covid restrictions were lifted, Nathan Waterman took over the baton and did an excellent job.

"I am now pleased to be back in the rehearsal room with a fine group of people who are enjoying making music again.’’

For further information on how to join the band go to www.corbysilverband.com or email [email protected] or via Facebook.