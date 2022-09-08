Corby authors co-write book about toxic relationships

Two Corby authors have helped co-write a book about toxic relationships.

Katie Carey and Lisa Phillips of Corby are among 20 authors who have contributed to The Entangled No More: Women who Broke Free from Toxic Relationships Building Their Own Empires.

They have written alongside 18 other women across the globe. There are several authors in the UK and they also have authors based in Australia, USA, Canada, Sweden and France.

Katie Carey

In the book, women from around the world share their stories of abuse and how they overcame it.

The book has been compiled by women who have experienced toxic relationships throughout their lifetimes. They found their way out and now offer solutions for other women out there struggling.

Katie is originally from Coventry but has lived in Gretton for the past 20 years. She ran the mental health charity STAGES in Corby between 2013 and 2019. She was the winner of the Educational Spirit of Corby Award in 2017.

This is Katie’s fourth book, the last of which was a number one best seller in 25 categories across six different countries.

Lisa Phillips

Lisa is a life and confidence coach and has been for 22 years, throughout which she has won several international life coaching awards.

She is also the author of ‘The Confidence Coach’, a book which aims to assist readers to improve their confidence in their career, relationships and in their personal lives.

Their new book will be available for download on Amazon worldwide from September 9.

Katie said: “It is an incredibly inspiring book of what we’ve all been through and how we have overcome our challenges and are rebuilding our lives.

“We are now sharing our stories to benefit others, particularly knowing the negative impact recent years have had on people’s mental and emotional well-being.

“Not only will it make life easier for our readers, it will propel women to heights previously unimaginable to them and replace fear and struggle with creativity, peace in relationships and a more rewarding life.”

Entangled no more confirms that toxic relationships in romance, with family members, in workplaces, with money, and with ourselves are inextricably linked to our mental, physical and emotional health.

The book is filled with coaching advice.

‘Releasing Toxic Money and Love Wounds’ is the chapter written by Katie Carey and ‘You Can’t Polish a Turd' is the chapter written by Lisa Phillips.

Katie said: “Changing the relationship with ourselves and the people around us, impacts our lives in a profound way.

“It is absolutely unique and I am so proud of this book collaboration.”

Katie has created a Facebook Group, which you can join, to support this book launch and to connect the readers with the authors where they are sharing the Soulfulvalley podcast and video interviews about their stories with Katie on her now top 0.5 per cent global ranked podcast.