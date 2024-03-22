Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Corby trauma and mental health writer, poet and author has released her first poetry book aimed at raising awareness of childhood abuse.

Debra Reay, a survivor of childhood abuse, has shared a collection of poetry that she has carefully compiled over the course of the past three years, telling her story and reaching out to help other survivors of abuse and to help them believe they are worthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her book, Through the Eyes of a Trauma Child, was published last month.

Debra Reay

Through her words, Debra wants to raise awareness of childhood abuse and mental health.

Her writing journey began during Covid when she decided to have a go at writing a poem.

To Debra’s surprise, the poem was repeatedly published and in 2022 was an award-winning poem and she holds the title of Elite Writer Status 2022 through the Beckindale Poetry Journal and The Poets Yearbook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debra said: “It was kind of an escape, I’d just attempted to write one poem, I don’t know what made me do it.

Through the Eyes of a Trauma Child

“It was a competition online and it just kept getting re-published in the same journal and it kind of went from there. I continued to write and set up a social media for my writing and it just grew to the book.

“Everything that I wrote was all trauma related. So it was literally everything that happened to me as a child and growing up.

“It’s about raising awareness of childhood abuse and basically letting people know that there are others like them, they’re not on their own.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debra has also made mental health care packs for some local people, particularly children, and she is extending this to make packs for Corby Mind.

She is currently working on her second and third books, both mental health and seasonal mental health.

The first of which she intends to release on September 10 for World Suicide Prevention Day and the other is aimed to be released in November.