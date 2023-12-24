Clive Smith and Bip Wetherell at the Raven, launching their new book Rocky Road: By the Time I Get to Phoenix about Corby's music, entertainment and pub scene. Image: Alison Bagley

Chances are, if you went out in Corby between the 60s and the 90s, you went to one of Mr Bip’s venues.

The legendary musician and nightclub owner has now joined forces with his old pal Clive Smith to put together a new book that focuses on the importance of the town’s nightlife and music scene during some of Corby’s toughest years.

Rocky Road: By the Time I Get to Phoenix looks at Corby’s nightlife and music scene between 1970 and 1990 and is the third in a series by Clive which have ensured the memory of some of the town’s marvellous characters is not forgotten.

His first, It’s Steel Rock n Roll to Me came out to local acclaim in 2004, and the follow-up All Alive in the Dead of Night came out in 2010, both written alongside David Black. They dealt with the explosion of the town’s music scene during the post-war 50s and swinging 60s.

The third in the trio was due to come out in 2012 but Clive lost his beloved wife to cancer and it was delayed.

Now, he’s joined forces with musician and club owner Bip Wetherell to make sure the subsequent decades are committed to print.

The pair have known each other since the age of nine when they were in the cub scouts. Bip went on to Corby Grammar School and Clive went to the boy’s school in Rockingham Road.

The book is a trip through some of the town’s toughest times and a look at how clubs, bars and musical entertainment provided a life-saving outlet for many who had lost their jobs when the steelworks closed and faced a bleak future.

The title evokes memories of the men who used to walk down Rockingham Road to the steelworks, which, after its closure was eventually resurrected as an 'out of town' shopping precinct on Phoenix Parkway.

Clive, who was in the works for eight years, said: “The book talks about the entertainment and social side of Corby in the years leading up to and what happened to Corby after the closure of the works.”

Bip added: “It seemed like everyone in Corby came to the pub at that time. They had their redundancy money in their pockets and a lot of it went through my tills.

“Everyone who came out of the steelworks had skills and some of them moved away and went on to do great things elsewhere. They had to go where the work was.

"Others didn’t know what to do with themselves.”

After the demise of the steelworks Clive went on to work for Royal Mail. He said: “A couple of years after the works closed, in 1982, RS Components moved into the town. The amount of work they created, the number of jobs they brought here, was quite amazing. It was a lifeline to so many people.

"The town centre was like a ghost town for several years. People didn’t have anything.”

Bip, known to locals as Mr Bip, has now retired from day-to-day work behind the bar. But for several decades he was the most prominent pub owner in the town.

He started out as a barman at The Open Hearth in Studfall Avenue. "After a year, the brewery rang up and asked me if I fancied being a landlord,” he said.

And at the age of 24, in May 1975, he became the youngest landlord in Corby, taking over at the Open Hearth from Clive’s brother Alan Smith.

"That’s when I started a life of double shifts,” he said.

"I would come in from work and go out again. The first time I worked a 12-hour shift I came home and went to bed and my legs were so sore. That carried on till 1998.”

In 1976 he went on to run the Nag’s Head in the Old Village.

"It was a dedicated entertainment venue,” said Bip.

"We had a dance floor and a stage, dressing rooms and a licence for 300 people.

"There were lots of busy pubs in the Old Village then.”

Eventually Bip had enough money to buy his first nighclub, Mr Bip’s in Dalkeith Place, Kettering, which he ran for four years before Corby came calling, and he bought The Welfare with his wife Elaine.

They had to take big risks to build their empire. When Bip bought the town’s infamous venue Martine’s he had to get a loan.

“My mortgage was £10,000 a month,” he said. But Bip had the magic touch.

“Within ten years I’d managed to pay it off.” he said.

He owned pubs all over the town and people would go from venue to venue on a night out starting early on and finishing in the small hours.

"We always had a queue,” he said.

"When they were queueing down Occupation Road for The Welfare we used to get the barman to go out and sell Red Stripe Lager to them."

Clive worked part-time on the taxis and was a regular Sunday night driver.

"Once the night got going you’d never stop,” said Clive. “There were queues everywhere.”

Bip was also a talented musician and in 1971 had a top-20 hit with Leap up and Down with his band St Cecelia. He also played around the country with his band The Tornados.

It was while he was gigging in London that he first saw what was then called a ‘disco table’. He bought a pair of decks and brought them back to Corby.

“For your £1 entrance fee you could have six nights out once we started that,” he said.

"We had different types of music going on and it just went through the roof. People loved it. We were getting 2,000 people in a weekend.

"We always ploughed our money back into the business. We changed everything every three years because you have to remember the people coming out would go off and get married and have kids so you’d have a new crowd.”

While he was chairman of Corby Town FC, Bip famously bought a helicopter and learned to fly it.

Clive said: “There used to be a raffle at half time and the prize was a trip up in Mr Bip’s helicopter," he said.

“But then I crashed it, and that was that,” said Bip.

Over the years Bip took some abuse from people who were not keen on his success and had to employ security to protect himself.

Bip also ploughed lots of money back into Corby and took part in many fundraising exploits over the years. His four kids have all done well including his son Glen who has followed in his dad’s footsteps and runs The Raven.

Clive’s family have done equally well with one of his sons forming the successful band Raging Speedhorn.

“He ended up touring the world and now lives happily in Sweden,” said Clive.

It was when drugs really took a hold in Corby that Bip decided to sell his nightclub.

“People used to go outside to smoke cannabis and they wouldn’t really be any trouble,” said Bip

“But then when people started taking ecstasy we started having issues.

"We had 25 doormen at one point. I tried to make sure that nobody got hurt. I used humour to try to avert any issues. But when they’re on drugs all sense goes out the window.”