Corby author celebrates International Women's Day with book talk
A Corby playwright, author and musician will be talking about her new book today at the town’s library.
Paula Boulton, who specialises in writing and recording the history of Corby women through literature and theatre, has recently launched her latest book Women’s Ways, Women’s Plays.
It focuses on the history of the Corby Women’s Theatre Group which was founded by Paula to give working class women a creative outlet.
The group's performances explored the issues of the times and how women responded to them, shone a light on matters specific to Corby and its post-industrial predicament and imagined how previous generations of women coped with their own challenges.
In addition to marking 20 years of The Corby Women's Theatre Group and celebrating its achievements, Women's Ways, Women's Plays includes four of Paula's scripts written for the group. It also serves as an invitation for other women to make use of them in their own ways and to continue sharing with audiences the differences and commonalities of what it means to be female.
Prominent feminist and political activist Paula, who is the grand-daughter of one of the country’s first female Labour councillors and the founder of Corby Women’s Centre, will be at Corby Library inside the Cube from 1pm to 2pm today (Friday, March 8), International Women’s Day, to talk about her book.
Copies will be available to buy. Entry is free and there will be free tea and coffee available.