Corby Asda colleague with 'heart of gold' an official service superstar

A Corby shop worker with a ‘heart of gold’ has been recognised for going above and beyond to help an elderly customer.

Asda employee Kieran Devlin joined colleagues rescuing a man whose mobility scooter had broken down outside their store.

Not only did the shop lend a wheelchair to the stranded gent, kind-hearted Kieran arranged for a taxi to pick up the customer and his shopping – paying his fare.

Kieran accompanied the man on the 15-minute ride and made sure he was comfortable and safe in his own home before returning to the store to finish his shift.

The 21-year-old service host said: “I spotted him and took him outside to wait for the taxi. He couldn’t walk at all – we needed a taxi with a ramp so it took ages. I offered to push him home, eventually a taxi turned up and I offered to take him home. I wheeled him to his front door.

"Their neighbour knocked and we carried the gentleman to the sofa. We made sure he was OK."

When Kieran got out he noticed that the meter was still going on the taxi so he paid the fare and refused to claim it back.

After hearing of his actions, Asda Corby’s customer trading manager, Anne Wilson, nominated Kieran for an Asda service superstar award.

She said: "Kieran has a heart of gold and will do anything to help anyone. On that day he really went above and beyond and we couldn't be more proud of him."

Kieran, who combines working in his service host role with studying counselling and psychotherapy principles and practices at University of Derby, doesn’t think he did anything special but has received praise since winning the award.

He said: “A couple of people have said I’m inspirational, so it was nice. I couldn’t leave him there. Anyone in that situation would have done the same.

"I wouldn’t say I’m enjoying the publicity, but I’m not hating it as much as I thought. It’s for a good thing.”

Kieran has been given an Asda gift card worth £100 as a prize.

