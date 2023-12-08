Corby arsonist set fire to council property and 'put multiple lives in danger'

A young family had to flee from the flat next door

A Corby woman who set fire to her own maisonette and refused to leave while it burned has appeared in court for sentencing.

Leanne Gray, 40, admitted at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, December 7) she had been drinking heavily and taking drugs on the night in question.

Prosecuting, Catherine Rose, said that, at about 10.30 on June 27 Gray had argued with her boyfriend in the street about a lost mobile phone.

The fire at Blenheim Walk, Corby, caused significant damage to the council property. Image: National World

He ran off, with her returning to her home in Blenheim Walk on the Kingswood estate.

"When her boyfriend came back, the sofa was on fire,” said Miss Rose.

"She said she’d set fire to it and that she wanted to kill herself and him.”

The residents of the neighbouring flat in the block had to evacuate with their one-year-old child.

"They were in fear for their lives,” said Ms Rose.

A neighbour tried to persuade Gray to leave but she refused and swore at him before he called the emergency services.

Firefighters had to go into the burning flat to try to get Gray to leave.

She was taken to hospital suffering from significant burns to her hands.

The court was told that Gray had earlier told other people that she was going to set fire to the flat.

The council-owned property had to undergo total repair at significant cost to the taxpayer, the court heard. The neighbours also had to move out while their own flat underwent renovation.

Gray admitted one charge of arson while being reckless as to whether life would be endangered. She was told she could be jailed for up to six years.

She had a previous conviction for criminal damage and the court heard that she had been dogged with alcohol issues since her teens.

Mitigating, Michael Fullerton, said that his client was a vulnerable woman who been at the wrong end of a string of domestic incidents.

He said: "She came out of hospital and has spent five months on remand in prison and her mental health has significantly improved because she’s not abused substances or alcohol."

He said she hadn’t had a single visitor since being in prison and had now decided to break off contact with her former boyfriend.

Mr Fullerton said while at school, Gray had gained eleven GCSEs and was about to enrol on an Open University course. She had also done a number of courses in prison.

"She’s not a pyromaniac,” he said.

“And the risk of reoffending is low provided she stays of alcohol.

“Since she was 15 her life has been dominated by alcohol.”

Gray was allowed to briefly address the court and she told Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane that she was ‘trying really hard’ to turn around her life.

Judge Crane said that Gray had put multiple lives at risk but she was satisfied she would be less likely to offend if she were allowed out of prison to start a new life.

"You’re sober now and it’s going to be a challenge maintaining that when you are released from custody,” said Judge Crane.

"I believe there’s a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”