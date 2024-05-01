Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People are being asked for information to trace two people on bikes who may be responsible for an arson attack on a car parked outside a gym in Whittle Road, Corby.

An Audi car parked outside a gym was set fire to sometime between 1am and 1.15am on Thursday, April 25.

The fire then spread to a nearby car dealership, causing damage to five other vehicles.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the stated times, particularly anyone who may have captured two people on bicycles near to the gym on dash-cam footage.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.