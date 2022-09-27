Corby and Wellingborough care home residents step out and step up

Seagrave House, Corby

Residents from two Northants care homes have walked further than the equivalent of the distance from Land’s End to John O’Groats in a September-long campaign.

Seagrave House Care Home in Corby and Dukes Court Care Home in Wellingborough took part in the Step Up and Stay Up campaign, to minimise the risk of falling.

Throughout September, residents and staff in Corby managed to walk an impressive combined 387.1 miles due to their regular ventures to the park.

Duke's Court residents on a walk

Colleagues in Wellingborough walked 396 miles throughout the month – even picking a basket full of crab apples during their travels.

Julie Spencer, Avery’s care and quality director, said: “Falling as people get older is quite common and can have a detrimental effect on the well-being of those who fall, both physically and psychologically. This can lead to people losing confidence and a reluctance to participate in everyday activities.

“At Avery, we promote people to live as independently as possible and look at the person as an individual, taking into how they want to live their life, encouraging them to stay active, eating well and staying hydrated.

"Staying active, of which walking is one aspect, helps people’s muscle strength and balance to be maintained which naturally lends itself to staying on one’s feet.”

Dukes Court residents picked apples on one of their walks

According to the NHS, around 1 in 3 adults over 65 and half of people over 80 will have at least one fall a year.

In total, 59 care homes are lacing up their shoes and taking part across the country.