Corby and Rushden Lakes on the list as Primark reveals next 54 stores to launch Click & Collect

Primark has announced the next 54 stores to offer Click & Collect in time for Christmas, including both the Corby and Rushden Lakes branches.

Primark will expand Click & Collect to 54 more stores in Great Britain before the end of this year, as the retailer marks its 50th year on the Great British High Street.

The next stores will start to roll out from the Autumn, meaning Click & Collect will be available to shoppers in more than half of its stores nationwide before Christmas.

The new stores to get the service are the first to be revealed after it was announced in April this year that the service was to be rolled out across stores in England, Scotland and Wales by the end of 2025.

Click & Collect is coming to Primark's Corby and Rushden Lakes stores (Credit: Primark)

This includes Derby, the home of the first ever Primark in Great Britain and Birmingham, home of the world’s largest Primark.

It also includes stores at Rushden Lakes, Corby’s Willow Place and Northampton’s Grosvenor Centre.

Alongside the reveal of the next wave of stores, the range available on the service has been expanded to now include menswear and homeware alongside women’s and kidswear, with the new ranges available now to those 57 stores already offering the Click & Collect service.

Kari Rodgers, UK retail director at Primark, said: “It’s been fifty years since we first opened our doors in Derby to bring affordable fashion to the British high street and expanding Click & Collect is another way we are giving people more reasons to visit their local high street and Primark.

"We know our customers love its convenience and the opportunity to access our wider ranges typically only found in larger stores.

"We’re thrilled to reveal the new stores to offer the service and extend access to our ranges even further before the busy Christmas shopping period begins.”

While customers wait for the next stores to officially launch the service, shoppers can browse the full range of products on the Primark website.

This month Primark marks 50 years on the Great British High Street, following its first store opening on the Great British High Street in Derby during September 1974.

This news comes as the retailer invests more than £100 million in its UK stores this year.