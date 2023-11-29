News you can trust since 1897
Corby and Kettering MPs' bowls battle highlights Desborough's 'inspirational' Crusaders

The Crusaders is a section of Desborough Indoor Bowls Club that meets every Friday
By Alison Bagley
Published 29th Nov 2023, 09:25 GMT
The MPs for Kettering and Corby enjoyed an end-to-end sports battle at Desborough Indoor Bowls Club to highlight a popular section at the facility.

The politicians met members of The Crusaders, a club that caters for the needs of people with disabilities and is one of the fastest-growing sections at the High Street venue.

Minister of State for Disabled People, Health and Work Tom Pursglove visited the club with Kettering MP Philip Hollobone on Friday, November 24.

MPs Philip Hollobone (on far left) and Tom Pursglove (second from right) with members of The Crusaders section at Desborough Indoor Bowling Club/Desborough Indoor Bowling ClubMPs Philip Hollobone (on far left) and Tom Pursglove (second from right) with members of The Crusaders section at Desborough Indoor Bowling Club/Desborough Indoor Bowling Club
MPs Philip Hollobone (on far left) and Tom Pursglove (second from right) with members of The Crusaders section at Desborough Indoor Bowling Club/Desborough Indoor Bowling Club

After meeting the organisers and players, the pair took on each other in a game – ending in a draw.

Mr Pursglove said: “It was great to learn more about the sport and I am very grateful to the club for their hospitality and for all they do to promote valuable inclusion and opportunity for disabled people in our community, all in a happy and supportive environment.”

The Crusaders group was set up in 2005 by Sue White with the assistance of Carol and Alan Coe to cater for the needs of people with disabilities. The group meets every Friday at the club that is on one level – perfect for people with limited mobility.

Currently 26 Crusaders make up the 340-strong membership.

l-r Tom Pursglove MP and Philip Hollobone MP reveal their scores/Desborough Indoor Bowling Clubl-r Tom Pursglove MP and Philip Hollobone MP reveal their scores/Desborough Indoor Bowling Club
l-r Tom Pursglove MP and Philip Hollobone MP reveal their scores/Desborough Indoor Bowling Club
The club says it caters for the needs of people with mobility issues, impaired sight and Parkinson’s as well as autism and dementia across a broad age range.

Club chairman Geoff Crowther said: “The club bowlers are in awe of the Crusaders. Most of us struggle to get anywhere near a jack set 25m away. These people achieve that with the minimum of fuss overcoming all obstacles in their way. They are in every way inspirational.”

The two MPs were tempted onto the bowls green in a head-to-head match that ended in a score draw.

Mr Crowther added: “Bowls being a target sport is ideal for bowlers with disabilities as it requires limited athleticism. The club has its own powered wheelchairs and other aids that help people to play bowls to the best of their ability.”

For more information on Desborough Indoor Bowls Club go to https://www.desborough-n-ibc.co.uk/

