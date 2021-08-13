Corby and Kettering long-term job seekers to get 'enhanced' support to find work

A UK-wide £200m government-backed scheme to get people back to work is being introduced to Corby and Kettering.

The Restart Scheme offers expert technology, tools and coaching to with an employability programme that aims to 'jump start personal development' and help individuals succeed in job searches.

Training provider Workpays will deliver the Restart Scheme on behalf of Jobs 22, who has been commissioned by the government to provide the contract in the East Central area.

Corby and Kettering job seekers will be helped back into work

Anyone who has been claiming Universal Credit for 12 to 18 months will have access to enhanced support to find work.

Helen Richardson CEO of Workpays, said: “We believe that everyone has untapped potential which is why our company moto is ‘small change, big difference’.

"Through RESTART we are excited about assisting thousands of people to develop their employability skills, preparing each participant for their progression in to lasting employment and celebrating their successes. I’m so proud to have some of the brightest, passionate, and experienced people in the industry, they can’t wait to get started.”

The Restart Scheme is part of the Government’s Plan for Jobs which aims to help one million people in England and Wales back into employment after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jobs 22's contract runs for 4 and a half years from July 2021, with the aim of securing jobs for around 40,000 people and is worth more than £200m.

Workpays and Jobs 22 will work with DWP Universal Credit claimants out of work for 12 to 18 months, providing enhanced support to find jobs in their local area.

Each participant will be assigned a dedicated 'Employment Coach' and have access to bespoke support from local services and organisations to assist them on their journey back into employment.

The Restart Scheme aims to break down those barriers to employment enabling participants to secure a sustainable job in their chosen career.

Aaron Henricksen, managing director of Jobs 22, said: “Our aim is to understand the skills and aspirations of our participants, and reduce any barriers they may have experienced in securing a sustainable job. Partnering with local experts like Workpays gives those on the Restart Scheme the best support possible in Corby and Kettering.”

Participants and their Employment Coaches will work together to produce an action plan that demonstrates their talents to potential employers. They will have access to training and support, services, where needed, including exclusive access to the Jobs 22 support app.

The Restart Programme as a whole will provide intensive and tailored support to over 1 million unemployed people and help them find work in England and Wales.