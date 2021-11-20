Corby and Kettering logistics workers' footy tournament boosts mental health charity coffers

Winning ways!

A football tournament run by Ceva Logistics has netted £460 for Northamptonshire Mind.

The Corby branch of the logistics giant held a football tournament at Lodge Park Sports Centre as part of its ongoing commitment to support the charity.

Carl Harris, who organised the event, said: “It was a really good day - even the weather was kind – and in total we raised £460 for the Northamptonshire Mind charity which is a fantastic result.

“Congratulations to Kettering 2 who were the best team on the day and well-deserved winners of the trophy.

“Also, well done to Corby 3 who played them in the final and pushed them all the way only losing 2-1 in the end because of a spectacular winner from about 30 yards.”

Head of operations at Ceva, Craig Copestake said: “This event has been fantastic and its pleasing to see different people from around our local business come together to raise money for this very important charity.”

Northamptonshire Mind CEO Sarah Hillier presented the trophies and said: “I was hugely impressed with the number of people who turned up to play and support, as well as the great spirit the games were played in.