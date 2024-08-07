Corby and Kettering CEVA staff fundraiser reaches Argentina - and £4,000 total for boy with Batten Disease Isaac Tilley

Staff from CEVA Logistics’ Kettering and Corby sites have cycled, rowed, walked and run all the way to Argentina on a fundraising marathon for a boy living with Batten Disease.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CEVA Logistics colleagues from four sites dedicated the majority of the annual charity fundraising initiative – ‘#theCEVA100’ – to eight-year-old Isaac Tilley from Kettering who has a life-limiting neurodegenerative condition and requires constant care.

Staff smashed their target to cover the equivalent distance from Corby to New York, eventually covering 14,500km – enough to reach Argentina.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for CEVA said: “Through dedicated efforts, including lunchtime walks and strength training exercises, participants collectively achieved an impressive 14,500km– a distance sufficient to reach Argentina.

Staff from CEVA during their fundraising challenge for Isaac Tilley from Kettering

“In addition to the physical challenge, the Northamptonshire-based CEVA sites organised a raffle featuring prizes donated by local charities and their agency provider, Abstract Recruitment.

"The combined efforts resulted in a total of £4,000 raised to support individuals like Isaac and his family. CEVA Logistics extends its gratitude and congratulations to all participants who contributed to this philanthropic endeavour, whether through physical activity, donations or raffle ticket purchases.”

More than 100 sites have taken part in the ‘#theCEVA100’ initiative across the UK, Ireland and Nordic countries with all employees encouraged to complete 100km of physical activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEVA staff as they take on the #theCEVA100 challenge to fundraise for Isaac Tilley

Batten Disease causes the brain to shrink which means children stop being able to walk, talk, play and eat. Children also slowly lose their sight.

Isaac has CLN2 Batten Disease which has a life expectancy of six to 12-years-old.

To help support Isaac and his family go to Isaac's Journey Fighting Battens GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/f/isaacs-helping-hands?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.