Corby and Kettering bin collectors scoop national award

The service was praised for its hard work during the pandemic

Refuse collectors have been given a national award for their great service during the past year.

The Association for Public Service Excellence has awarded the joined Corby and Kettering Refuse Collection Service their Best Performance National Award.

The services for both former boroughs were joined up in February 2019 after Corby Council's contract with Kier ended.

Both boroughs were subsumed into North Northamptonshire Council when it took over on April 1.

Recognising their dedication and hard work, Cllr Jean Addison, the leader of the NNC Labour group, thanked all the staff involved in carrying out the vital service, which she said maintained a high level of service throughout the pandemic.

She added: "The decision of Labour controlled Corby Borough Council to bring the Street Scene Services back in-house and share with Kettering was the right one.