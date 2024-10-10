Corby and East Northamptonshire MP Lee Barron celebrates return of ‘number 50 bus’ and pledges to ‘always stand up for Corby’ in maiden parliamentary speech

By Callum Faulds
Published 10th Oct 2024, 16:17 BST
Corby and East Northamptonshire MP Lee Barron celebrated the return of the ‘number 50 bus’ and pledged to ‘always stand up for Corby’ in his maiden parliamentary speech this afternoon.

A number of MPs made their maiden speeches this afternoon (Thursday, October 10) during a general debate on sport, following the Olympic and Paralympic Team GB successes.

One of the MPs making their maiden speech was Corby's recently elected MP, Lee Barron.

In his speech, he told a story of how he’d met a constituent on the campaign trail who made him promise two things.

Lee Barron gives his maiden parliamentary speech

One was that the number 50 bus that went directly to Kettering General Hospital be returned and the other was that he would ‘always stand up for Corby’.

In his speech, he said: “I knocked at the door of a lady, she came to the door and I said ‘I’m standing to be your member of parliament at the next election’. “She said ‘That’s amazing, my mum would really love to meet you, could you come back in half an hour?’

“So I went back. It turned out her mum had just stopped taking treatment for stage four cancer and wanted to live her days. She said to me ‘I want you to do two things, first of all always speak up for Corby, we’re good people, we’re proud people. The second thing I want you to do is get the number 50 bus back.’”

The number 50 bus was the direct bus that ran from Corby to Kettering General Hospital

Lee said: “She said ‘when my husband was in hospital that was my lifeline to get to see him and I want it back.

“Anyway I’m going to pop round to see her daughter because on November 2, the number 50 bus is back.

“It’ll take people from Corby directly to Kettering General, the only thing they can’t do is give us the number 50 back, it’s now called the number 2.”

During his speech, Lee spoke about Adrenaline Alley being used to train athletes for Team GB.

He also talked of Raunds, Thrapston and Oundle, as well as paying respect to his predecessor Tom Pursglove.

