Corby and District Model Railway Society to open this year’s Christmas display at the weekend

The event features more than 500,000 lights and displays
By Callum Faulds
Published 7th Dec 2023, 15:36 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 15:36 GMT
The first night of the Corby and District Model Railway Society’s (CDMRS) Christmas display is this weekend.

The event, at the CDMRS headquarters in Quarry Close, features more than 500,000 lights and displays.

The first night is on Saturday, December 9, with another six dates available to see the display. They are as follows:

The Christmas display will feature over half a million lightsThe Christmas display will feature over half a million lights
- Tuesday, December 12

- Thursday, December 14

- Saturday, December 16

- Tuesday, December 19

- Thursday, December 21

- Thursday, December 28

On each day, the event begins at 5pm and is on until 8pm.

Admission is free with train rides costing £1 and the canteen will be selling hotdogs and light refreshments on the days of the events.

Train rides and refreshments can be bought with cash only.

If you are visiting by car, please refrain from parking in Kelvin Grove or Quarry Close. Parking is available from the pavilion, a short walk from the event.

