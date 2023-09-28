Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s full steam ahead for Corby and District Model Railway Society as they continue to be on track with their events program, having four more planned for the rest of the year.

The society will be back at St Peter & St Andrew in Beanfield Avenue, Corby for its two-day exhibition with 21 layouts from local societies and further afield of various gauges.

There will also be six different traders on the day offering visitors a wide array of models to look at as well as buy.

The Christmas display will feature over half a million lights

The two-day event at St Peter & St Andrew will take place on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1.

Then it's back to their headquarters in Quarry Close, Corby for their Halloween party for which there are three dates for the diary.

At the Halloween party they will have their ghost train running on the miniature railway with lights and displays. There’s lots to see and it’s all child-friendly.

For the Halloween party there is no need to buy tickets in advance, just turn up. Admittance is free and it costs just £1 for a train ride (cash only). Members will be providing refreshments in the club room.

Corby and District Model Railway Society's two-day exhibition

The society will then be back in Kettering for the Kettering Town Council, Christmas lights switch-on, with the society's ride on mobile railway providing visitors with rides which are again £1 and provisionally booked outside the library.

The Kettering Town Council Christmas lights switch-on will take place on Thursday, November 23.

Then onto their end of year spectacular – more than 500,000 lights and displays starting on Saturday, December 9 until Thursday, December 28.

The headquarters will be opening on Tuesdays, Thursday and Saturdays up to Christmas and the last between Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Corby and District Model Railway Society's Halloween Party dates

Admittance is free with no need to book with train rides £1 and refreshments being provided by members again.

Craig Tyler, acting chairman of Corby and District Model Railway Society, said: “Hopefully all trains will be running to time (with no replacement buses).