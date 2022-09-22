Corby academy pupils sent home after power failure

Pupils have been sent home from a Corby academy after a powercut knocked out their IT systems as well as water supply and catering facilities.

Corby Business Academy recalled the school buses for pupils who couldn’t walk home or get collected by parents or carers.

Academy managers will make the decision whether to open tomorrow by 6pm this evening – after talks with their power supplier.

CBA file picture

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A school statement said: “We will confirm the final decision regarding re-opening the academy tomorrow by 6pm this evening.

“This decision will be based on the feedback from the power company in the local area and the consideration of the functionality of our IT systems. This decision is also based on the functionality of well-being amenities such as water and catering facilities.

“The decision will be made by 6pm this evening to ensure that parents and carers have as much notice as possible to arrange childcare if necessary.”

Year groups were allowed to leave the school site from 11.45am today, year group by year group, with bus transport offered from 12 noon.

The statement added: “Whilst we appreciate the frustration and inconvenience this may cause, we kindly ask for patience in this matter.

“We are unable to set students work to do whilst at home but would ask our students to be proactive in any home learning they can undertake. Thank you."

A spokesman for the Brooke Weston Trust said: “Unfortunately the powercut across the Corby region has left Corby Business Academy without power since 9.30am.

"We’d like to thank our parents and community for their support and understanding as this meant we needed to close the school and send students home until the matter has been resolved. Any students that couldn’t make it home safely have been looked after at the school by staff.