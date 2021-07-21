Corby academy pupils' fundraiser supports Northamptonshire Mind

Students from Lodge Park Academy in Corby have helped raise an amazing £622.64 for Northamptonshire Mind.

Form 10MRI pupils handed over the money to Nick Tite, lead fundraiser and public relations officer for the charity.

The students had been keen to support Mind in recognition of the mental health support it offers to Corby people, and in particular young people.

Lodge Park Academy students with the donation to Mind

Principal Carly Waterman said: “Fundraising is an important part of what we do here at Lodge Park Academy.

“The students are always keen to appreciate and support local charities.

“They recognise the invaluable work being undertaken by Mind, particularly for young people during the pandemic, and wanted to make a difference. I’m really proud of their efforts.”

The students did a sponsored 5km run during the school day and hosted a huge home-made bake sale, raising £622.64.