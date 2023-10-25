Catherine Thompson talking with the police

Installation works for a 5G mast in Corby were ground to a halt today after a woman in her 70s parked up in a chair and refused to move.

Catherine Thompson, 76, who has lived in Welland Vale Road for 15 years, was horrified to see the mast going up a few metres from her back gate.

She and her neighbours said they received no notification of the mast being put up so today, when workers arrived to put in more lines, she decided to take direct action.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catherine Thompson, 76, with the new 5g mast outside her house in Welland Vale Road.

Catherine said: "It was just after the one o'clock news.

"I was asleep and I heard my draining board vibrating and I thought 'what on earth is that'?

"So I went outside and found out what they were doing. There were blue fences all around the box. They were putting even more lines in!”

"I said 'you've got to be joking, don't you think it's bad enough as it is?'

Police at the scene

"One of the workers called me a psychopath which was really distressing.

"I got my cup of tea, my cigarettes and my gardening fleece and sat down and they phoned the police."

Police officers told Catherine she could either leave of her own accord or be arrested.

"I didn't fancy spending the night in the cells," said Catherine.

“I'm 76!

"I'm just so tired of looking at that monstrosity. It looks absolutely dreadful.

"I spend a lot of time in my garden and I don't want to be looking at that."

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Officers attended Welland Vale Road in Corby following reports of a woman causing an obstruction. After officers spoke to the woman, she voluntarily returned to her home.”

Works on the mast were delayed by around two hours but the Northants Telegraph understands they will still be finished today (Wednesday, October 25).

Locals have been working with Cllr Mark Pengelly for weeks to try to mitigate the impact of the ugly infrastructure.

Cllr Pengelly called a meeting after being contacted by angry residents .

Resident Laura Gravener, who lives opposite the mast, said: "My family and I are extremely disappointed to learn that planning permission for the 5G tower and equipment recently installed directly opposite our home has been pushed through...this has caused significant upset and distress to us and our surrounding neighbours, many of whom are retired.

"The units and a 15m post, stone in colour, are unsightly, overbearing and are visible from every window to the front of our home.

"Had we been notified in writing of the planning application, we along with other residents may have been able to recommend alternative locations that would have suited those in the local area and the telecommunications company applying for the permission.

"Additionally we would have highlighted that the footfall on the footpath has a significant number of wheelchairs, mobility scooters and buggies, some of which are now struggling to pass the units which have been installed directly on the footpath.

“When working on these units, this footpath will now be blocked altogether with a limited number of dropped kerbs installed.

"Although it's not a planning consideration, we are also very concerned to learn from a local housing professional with over 25 years experience that this mast will have an impact on the value of our home and our ability to sell at a later date.

"We, as homeowners and residents of Welland Vale Road, should have been notified by the council of the application for this monstrosity and given the opportunity to make a comment before a planning decision was made.”