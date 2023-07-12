A 12-year-old from Corby has been making bracelets in order to raise money for breast cancer.

Kara Saunderson, a student at Corby Business Academy, has raised £60 making and selling bracelets to people on Facebook.

She’s raising money for a cause close to her heart. Charlene Saunderson, Kara’s mum, was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago but has since been given the all-clear.

Charlene said: “I am proud of her because she gets quite stressed and if she’s under a lot of pressure, she doesn’t cope very well but she’s dealt with this really well.

“She’s come home from school and been like ‘right I need to get on with it’ but she hasn’t just done the bracelets, she’s packaged them really well and made a little card to attach on to everybody's order to thank them and to tell them what she’s raising the money for. She’s put a lot of thought into it.”

Kara had about 50 bracelets to sell and she sold them all within two days.

Charlene said: “She had quite a lot to make and her jewellery machine broke, so she had to do them all by hand. She was under a bit of pressure, but she did it.”

Due to the success of this fundraiser, Kara has asked her mum if she can do some more fundraising jewellery for which Charlene has said maybe in the near future.

One of the bracelets Kara made