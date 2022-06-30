The attack took place on Level 2 of Commercial Way multi-storey car park

A Wellingborough beat bobby is recovering at home after he was suffocated and left with multiple facial injuries.

The officer had gone alone to investigate an incident in the multi-storey car park in Commercial Way attached to the Swansgate Shopping Centre when he was assaulted at about 11am on Tuesday (June 28).

Colleagues who had been following not far behind came to his rescue.

A member of staff who was on duty in the car park had comforted a member of the public who had witnessed the incident.

They said: “It’s shocking. The lady told me that it happened right next to her car. Apparently it was very bad. We looked after her because she was shook up

"I was worried that she was going to drive home.”

Members of staff were unaware of the incident taking place on Level Two of the until the car park was filled with officers.

One said: “There were loads of police cars. I didn’t see an ambulance but it wouldn’t be able to get into the car park.

“It’s unusual this happening, especially near lunchtime. It’s shocking I think the town centre is getting worse, every town is getting worse.”

- Max Hallam, 57, of High Street, Irthlingborough, has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer, with causing intentional suffocation.

Hallam appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court when he was remanded into custody on Wednesday, June 29.