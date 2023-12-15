Convicted sex offender, formerly of Kettering, jailed after three more survivors come forward
A 58-year-old man has been sent back to prison after three more women who were sexually assaulted by him have come forward.
Keith Coomber, previously of Kettering, was sent to prison in February 2021 after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual activity.
The offences related to when Coomber sexually assaulted a woman and he was jailed for three years as a result.
Now, three more women have come forward, contacting police with their experiences. A second investigation was subsequently launched leading to Coomber being charged with a further 19 counts of indecent assault, Northamptonshire Police has said, in a statement.
At an earlier hearing at Northampton Crown Court in September, Coomber pleaded guilty to 12 of these counts, returning to the same court today (December 15) where he has been sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.
Lead investigator, detective sergeant Robert Johnson, said: “The courage displayed by these women has been extraordinary.
"They have called upon strength they should never have had to find, and I hope that they recognise just how incredible they have been in reporting this abuse to us and supporting an investigation which has resulted in their abuser being sent to prison.
“No sentence will make up for the abuse Keith Coomber has inflicted, however I hope the conclusion of this case has allowed them to have truly felt listened to and provided them with some semblance of closure as a result.
“Keith Coomber is a dangerous sexual predator. His methods of abuse were subtle, calculating and manipulative, and I am so pleased that he has been put back in prison.
“Tackling violence against women and girls is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and we will continue working hard to put people like Coomber behind bars.”
At the sentencing today, victim impact statements were read out to the court, detailing how Coomber’s abuse has affected them.
One said: “I felt worthless, unloved, unwanted, isolated, lonely, angry, scared, helpless and hopeless.
“No amount of punishment will change the damage you have done. Your sentence will never come close to the sentence I have endured.”
Another wrote: “You broke me. Your actions very nearly killed me. I will not allow you to break me again. I am a victim, I will always have been a victim, but I am more so a fighter.”