Convicted notorious TRU gang member banned from wearing balaclava and from going to Wellingborough, Kettering and Rushden Lakes
A convicted 27-year-old Wellingborough TRU gang member has been banned from parts of his home town as well as Kettering town centre and Rushden Lakes for two years.
Ijuha Sterling-Campbell, of Chapman Road, is now subject to a far-reaching Anti-Social Behaviour Injunction (ASBI) order after it was granted at Northampton County Court last month (February 9).
The order was applied for by PC Joshua Unsworth, after evidence of Sterling-Campbell’s involvement in repeated ASB and drug dealing was submitted to the court.
Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team of PC Unsworth said: “Ijuha Sterling-Campbell has a long history of involvement in incidents which negatively affect the communities of Wellingborough, Kettering and beyond, with many people expressing concerns about his activities and behaviour.
“One person should not be able to cause fear and distress to so many people, and thanks to the reports we have received, I am really pleased I have been able to secure this ASBI order against him.
“We take anti-social behaviour and any form of drug or gang crime very seriously, and will explore all available powers to ensure those responsible are held to account and stopped."
Sterling-Campbell was convicted in 2018 of a nasty ammonia attack and jailed for 35 months. In court, he was said to be a member of the notorious TRU gang, which operates across the Hemmingwell estate.
Under the terms of the ASBI order, Sterling-Campbell is prevented from being in specific areas of Wellingborough, as well as Kettering town centre and the Rushden Lakes retail park.
He is also banned from being with or communicating with specific people, having any form of knife or bladed article on him in public, behaving in a way that may cause harassment, alarm or distress, having more than one mobile phone or SIM, or carrying more than £100 in cash in public.
Sterling-Campbell is also banned from driving without a licence or insurance, driving a loan/hire vehicle which is in someone else’s name, and is not allowed to wear a face covering unless it is a surgical mask to guard against Covid-19.
The final condition of the order bans him from being in contact with anyone under the age of 18, unless they are family members.
If Sterling-Campbell breaches any of the terms of the ASBI order, he can be arrested and charged.
The ASBI conditions ban him:
from being anywhere in:
- the whole of Wellingborough’s Hemmingwell and Queensway Estates
- Wellingborough Town Centre (except between time of 3.15pm to 4.30pm on school days only if he is with his sister)
- Kettering Town Centre
- Rushden Lakes
Sterling-Campbell can access those areas only for
- Pre-arranged medical or solicitor appointments
- With prior written consent of the chief constable of Northamptonshire Police or nominated delegate
- Using public transport and entering the exclusion zone is unavoidable due to onward travel connections
from communicating directly in person, in letter, telephone or any other electronic/internet means with a list of 18 named people
He has also been banned from
- being in possession of any knife or bladed article in a public place without a specific reason
- behaving in a manner which causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress any person within Northamptonshire or inciting another to do so
- owning or having in his possession more than one mobile telephone or phone SIM card
- having more than £100 on his person
- not to drive or be in charge of any motor vehicle or moped without having a driving licence and/or the correct insurance
- not to be driving a motor vehicle which is a loan/hire vehicle in another person's name
- not to wear a face covering (such as balaclava/snood) in public unless it is a genuine surgical face mask to prevent COVID-19.
- not to be in contact with any person under the age of 18 unless they are family members.
Northants Police has asked members of the public to send information about breaches by calling 101, or online at www.northants.police.uk/RO.
PC Unsworth added: “I’d like to thank all those who have provided the information that enabled this order to be granted, your continued support enables our policing team to take action to fight crime and protect people across our communities, keeping Wellingborough a great place to live, work and study.”