Convicted Kettering drug dealer wanted by police on recall to prison could be in the area
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman with links to the Kettering area, who is wanted on recall to prison, could be in the town.
Maria Davis, 44, is wanted by police after she failed to comply with her prison licencing conditions.
She had been convicted in July 2023 for possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of Maria Davis, who has links to the Kettering area.
“Davis is wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with licencing conditions which were imposed in July 2023, following her conviction for possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
“Anyone who has seen Davis or who knows of her whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
In January, Davis, formerly of Regent Street, was given an extra 12 months behind bars when she was serving a prison sentence after telling a partially-sighted man she was a nurse before conning him.