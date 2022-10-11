Continental market coming to Wellingborough this week
By Stephanie Weaver
Food and crafts from around the world will be available at a continental market in Wellingborough.
The continental market being held in Market Street starts tomorrow (Wednesday) and will run until Saturday (October 15).
It will be open from 10am to 6pm each day with a range of food, sweets, desserts and crafts from around the world on offer.
For more information about this week’s event visit the Wellingborough Town Council website.